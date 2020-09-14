Or Copy this URL to Share

Weslaco - Mr. Ismael Reyes (Mayo, Smiley), of Weslaco, TX, died September 6, 2020. Born on November 1, 1964, to Hector R (deceased) and Maria Reyes. Ismael is survived by his wife Violeta Reyes; daughters, Elizabeth Reyes; Vanessa Reyes-Sierra; son Ismael Jr.; stepdaughter, Melisa del Toro and stepson Jose Alberto del Toro; brothers Jose, Ricardo Jesus. Hector Jr, Alfredo; sisters Irene, Ramona, and Maricela. And 10 grandchildren. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 323 E. Torritos, Weslaco, TX, 78596.



