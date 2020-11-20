1/1
Ismael "Smiley" Vela
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ismael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mission - Mission - Ismael "Smiley" Vela Jr., age 66, of Mission, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 10, 2020. Ismael is a Mission High school graduate. He worked in the grocery business at both H-E-B and Walmart for 40+ years. He then went on to work as a CDL truck driver with South Texas Paving. Ismael is preceded in death by his father Ismael Vela Sr., mother Maria G. Vela, a brother Reynaldo Vela (Enemoria Flores Vela) and brother Jesus Vela (Janie Vela). Ismael was a kind and loving father to his children; Lizette Gomez (Luis Marcos Gomez), Xavier Vela, and Eliza Vela (Jose Antonio Olivarez Jr.) as well as a devoted grandfather to his grandchildren Aliyah Gomez, DeAngelo Gomez, Ariana Gomez, and Eden Olivarez. He was an incredibly involved family man who supported his family in all their endeavors, showing up to every extracurricular event for his children and grandchildren.

An extraordinary man, who made this world a better place and will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home. Funeral mass to be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow the funeral mass at Valley Memorial Gardens.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Flores Funeral Home Inc - Mission
219 South Mayberry St.
Mission, TX 78572
956-585-2611
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved