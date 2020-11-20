Mission - Mission - Ismael "Smiley" Vela Jr., age 66, of Mission, Texas went to be with the Lord on Tuesday November 10, 2020. Ismael is a Mission High school graduate. He worked in the grocery business at both H-E-B and Walmart for 40+ years. He then went on to work as a CDL truck driver with South Texas Paving. Ismael is preceded in death by his father Ismael Vela Sr., mother Maria G. Vela, a brother Reynaldo Vela (Enemoria Flores Vela) and brother Jesus Vela (Janie Vela). Ismael was a kind and loving father to his children; Lizette Gomez (Luis Marcos Gomez), Xavier Vela, and Eliza Vela (Jose Antonio Olivarez Jr.) as well as a devoted grandfather to his grandchildren Aliyah Gomez, DeAngelo Gomez, Ariana Gomez, and Eden Olivarez. He was an incredibly involved family man who supported his family in all their endeavors, showing up to every extracurricular event for his children and grandchildren.An extraordinary man, who made this world a better place and will be dearly missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Flores Funeral Home. Funeral mass to be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment to follow the funeral mass at Valley Memorial Gardens.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Flores Funeral Home of Mission.