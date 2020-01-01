Home

Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Donna, TX
Israel E. Solis Obituary
Donna - Israel E. Solis, 72, died Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Knapp Medical Center in Weslaco.

Born in Edinburg, Mr. Solis had lived in Donna for 36 years and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Israel was a veteran of the United States Army and was stationed in Okinawa during Vietnam.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Librada Solis; his siblings, Veronica Salinas, Heralio Solis, Consuelo Pullen, and Amador Solis.

Mr. Solis is survived by his wife, Rosa Solis; three children, Karina Solis, Anna Luisa Solis, and Israel Solis, Jr., all of Donna; a grandson, Joseph Mark Curry; and four siblings, Erasmo (Kelly) Solis of McAllen, Ofelia (Jesus) Salazar of Alamo, Emma Solis of Donna, Aurora (Tomas) Reyes of Edinburg.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Military honors will be conducted by Post 8788 of McAllen.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 1, 2020
