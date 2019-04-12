|
PHARR - Israel Garcia, 88, went peacefully on Tuesday April 2, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born on February 17, 1931 to Jose and Estela Garcia. Israel was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria T. Garcia; sisters, Josefa Garcia, Sofia Garcia and brother Alfredo Garcia.
He is survived by his loving children, Joe T. Garcia, Ramiro T. Garcia, Israel T. (Noemi) Garcia Jr., Gloria T. Garcia Pascoe, Gustavo T. (Carmen) Garcia, Guillermo Garcia, Raul T. (Cecilia) Garcia, Marina T. Garcia (Johnny) Gonzalez, Daniel T. (Lupita) Garcia, Maribel T. (Victor) Garcia. He is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and his siblings, Maria De Los Angeles Garcia, Maria Luisa Garcia and Juan Antonio Garcia.
A celebration of life for Israel will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a 6:00 PM service at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, 4607 North Sugar Road, Pharr, Texas 78577. A graveside service will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens, 4607 N Sugar Rd, Pharr, Texas 78577.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Garcia family.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 12, 2019