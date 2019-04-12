Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Valley Funeral Home | Palm Valley Memorial Gardens
4607 North Sugar Road
Pharr, TX 78577
(956) 787-5222
For more information about
Israel Garcia
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Israel Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Israel Garcia

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Israel Garcia Obituary
PHARR - Israel Garcia, 88, went peacefully on Tuesday April 2, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born on February 17, 1931 to Jose and Estela Garcia. Israel was preceded in death by his loving wife, Maria T. Garcia; sisters, Josefa Garcia, Sofia Garcia and brother Alfredo Garcia.

He is survived by his loving children, Joe T. Garcia, Ramiro T. Garcia, Israel T. (Noemi) Garcia Jr., Gloria T. Garcia Pascoe, Gustavo T. (Carmen) Garcia, Guillermo Garcia, Raul T. (Cecilia) Garcia, Marina T. Garcia (Johnny) Gonzalez, Daniel T. (Lupita) Garcia, Maribel T. (Victor) Garcia. He is also survived by 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and his siblings, Maria De Los Angeles Garcia, Maria Luisa Garcia and Juan Antonio Garcia.

A celebration of life for Israel will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM with a 6:00 PM service at Funeraria Del Angel Palm Valley, 4607 North Sugar Road, Pharr, Texas 78577. A graveside service will be Monday, April 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens, 4607 N Sugar Rd, Pharr, Texas 78577.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com for the Garcia family.
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now