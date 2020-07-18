McAllen - With heartfelt sorrow, we announce the death of Israel "Easy" Garcia , age 67, who passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital at Renaissance. Israel was born on April 27, 1953, in Reynosa, Mexico.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Laura Griffin Garcia, father, Andres Garcia, and niece, Victoria Elizabeth Solis.



He is survived by his mother, Teresa Garcia, brothers, Clemente (Sylvia) Garcia, Jesus Angel Garcia, sisters, Noemi(Jesus)Solis, Gloria(Jesus)Pineda, Sylvia(Julian)Perez and numerous nieces and nephews.



Israel was gifted in the area of mathematics. He earned a 4-year scholarship to St. Edward's University in Austin, where he earned a degree in Mathematics. Hence, his idea of fun was reading an Integral Calculus book. He was also a gifted chess player and enjoyed the challenge of playing with his brother Clemente, whom he loved very much. Israel was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, and his memory will be forever etched in our hearts and minds. His love, sense of humor, giftedness, and kindness will never be forgotten.



We would like to thank the Intensive Care Unit nurses and doctors who cared for Israel during his stay at DHR. We appreciate the love and compassion that was displayed to Israel and to our family during this very difficult time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store