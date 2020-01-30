|
|
Mercedes - Israel S. Molina, 73, a long time resident of Mercedes, TX, passed away January 28, 2020 at his residence in Mercedes. He is survived by his wife Yolanda C. Molina and children, Lee C. Molina (Araceli Garcia), Rene Molina (Karen Molina), Laura Elena Morales (Sergio Morales), a special daughter Virginia Mendoza, 2 sisters Ernestina Molina, Teresa Ruiz and 1 brother Alberto Molina. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren.
Viewing was held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church . Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 30, 2020