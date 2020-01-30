Home

POWERED BY

Services
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Israel Molina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Israel S. Molina

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Israel S. Molina Obituary
Mercedes - Israel S. Molina, 73, a long time resident of Mercedes, TX, passed away January 28, 2020 at his residence in Mercedes. He is survived by his wife Yolanda C. Molina and children, Lee C. Molina (Araceli Garcia), Rene Molina (Karen Molina), Laura Elena Morales (Sergio Morales), a special daughter Virginia Mendoza, 2 sisters Ernestina Molina, Teresa Ruiz and 1 brother Alberto Molina. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great- grandchildren.

Viewing was held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church . Interment will follow at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Israel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -