Donna - On Monday November 30, 2020, the Lord called into eternal rest, Jacinta L. Ponce. Jacinta was born on 08-16-40 in Mason, TX to the late +Maria Ledesma and +Vicente Lopez. Jacinta was raised in Donna, TX with her eight brothers and sisters, (Angelita Acosta, Fina Hernandez, Roberto "Bobby" Hernandez, Carlos Ledesma, Navor Ledesma, Frances Perez, Neli Ledesma and Nora McBride). Jacinta married the late +Eribello Ponce Jr in 1965 and had three sons, Alberto, David and Noe Ponce. Jacinta began a career with the Donna Independent School District in 1977 where she worked as a teacher assistant and ultimately retired in 2005 as a Certified Nurse's Assistant. Jacinta and Eribello divorced in 2007 but kept the family united as friends until Eribello's passing in September 2020. Jacinta was a proud member of The Church at Bethany in Alamo, TX since 1984. Jacinta had a strong faith in the Lord and based her life on Christian beliefs which she implemented into her daily life. Jacinta is proceeded in death by her mother Maria Ledesma and surviving family include her three sons Albert, David and Noe, 8 grandchildren, Albert "Tony" Ponce, Analicia Ponce, Brianna Ponce, Vanessa Ponce, Jazmine Yglecias, Clarissa Hernandez, Frank Hernandez, Cassandra Cardoza and four great grandchildren, Melody Diaz, Jesse Hernandez, Mason Cardoza and Cesalie Cardoza.Viewing will take place at Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna on Thursday December 3, 2020 from 5pm to 8pm with Interment following on Friday December 4, 2020 at Val Verde Memorial Gardens at 11a.m.