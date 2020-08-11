1/1
Jacinto Rivera Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacinto's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mercedes - Jacinto Rivera, Jr., 74, peacefully passed away in Mercedes, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife Severina Robles Rivera and son Mark Rivera, his parents Jacinto and Severa Rivera and siblings Carmen Rivera, Odilia (Luis) Salazar, Juan Antonio Rivera, Ramiro Rivera and Rosario Ruiz.

Survived by his siblings Gilberto (Florencia) Rivera, Rene Rivera, sister inlaws Linda Rivera and Belia Rivera. His children Cynthia Rivera, Sherry Rivera, Lupita (Ruben Jr.) Vasquez, Jacinto (Maria) Rivera III and Maria F. Rivera. His grandchildren Jenny and Julieza Flores; Michael ( Desi Rae), Christine and Marcus Rivera; Jacinto IV (Maxine), Ulani, Nicole and Zoey Rivera.

He will lovingly be remembered for always bringing a smile to everyone's face with his jokes and story telling. We will always love you and carry you in our hearts. May you peacefully rest in God's glory.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Parish Hall in Weslaco. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Ebony Grove Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved