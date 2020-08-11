Mercedes - Jacinto Rivera, Jr., 74, peacefully passed away in Mercedes, TX. He was preceded in death by his wife Severina Robles Rivera and son Mark Rivera, his parents Jacinto and Severa Rivera and siblings Carmen Rivera, Odilia (Luis) Salazar, Juan Antonio Rivera, Ramiro Rivera and Rosario Ruiz.



Survived by his siblings Gilberto (Florencia) Rivera, Rene Rivera, sister inlaws Linda Rivera and Belia Rivera. His children Cynthia Rivera, Sherry Rivera, Lupita (Ruben Jr.) Vasquez, Jacinto (Maria) Rivera III and Maria F. Rivera. His grandchildren Jenny and Julieza Flores; Michael ( Desi Rae), Christine and Marcus Rivera; Jacinto IV (Maxine), Ulani, Nicole and Zoey Rivera.



He will lovingly be remembered for always bringing a smile to everyone's face with his jokes and story telling. We will always love you and carry you in our hearts. May you peacefully rest in God's glory.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Mass will be at 1:00 p.m. at St. Pius X Parish Hall in Weslaco. Burial of cremated remains will follow at Ebony Grove Cemetery under the direction of Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



