|
|
Donna - Jacinto Zamora, 71, passed away on February 27, 2020 at his residence in Donna.
He was born on September 12, 1948, in Memphis, Texas; son of Luciano Zamora and Sebastiana Ramirez Zamora.
He is survived by his wife: Alicia Zamora; his daughters: Norma (Patrick) Weston, Mireya Zamora and Anabel Zamora; his brother: Juan Zamora; his 2 grandchildren: Nicole Ennis and Joshua Ennis and 1 great-grandchildren: Emma Gonzalez.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a rosary be held at 7 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Donna. Interment will follow at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.
Funeral Services were under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 1, 2020