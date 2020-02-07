|
San Antonio, TX - Jack Alton Strawn
10/08/1948 - 02/06/2020
Jack Alton Strawn passed away February 6, 2020 at the age of 71. He was born in San Antonio, Texas and grew up in Raymondville. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Janet Strawn, his birth mother Valta Lee Sullivan, and his brother James Sullivan. He is survived by his loving wife Pat, of 41 years, his twin brother John and wife Kathy, sister Jane and husband Doug, sister-in-law Marinela Bridge, Ginny Vandertulip, husband Don and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jack graduated from Pan American University with a BA in Music and a Master's in English and Drama. He also received a Master's in Library Science from Sam Houston University. Jack was Costumer and Instructor at Pan American University. He also taught at the University of North Texas and Our Lady of the Lake University. Jack taught Band and Drama at Mission High School. He also taught at Anson Jones Middle School and Sul Ross Middle School, NISD. He taught Staff Development for NISD for 20 years. He opened O'Connor High School library where he was Librarian for 10 years.
Jack was responsible for creating and naming the TAYSHAS list; the first High School Recommended Reading List. He helped write the Standards and Test for all School Librarians in Texas. In 1999, Jack was State Chair for the Texas Librarians Association Young Adult Round Table. In 2006 he was one of the Distinguished Educators of the Year for Sam Houston State University. In 2007 he was named Texas Librarian of the Year.
He was active in the theater in both the Valley and San Antonio. Jack was a member of the Fellowship of San Antonio. One of his greatest honors was to be selected as a Deacon. He designed costumes for many Choir performances, was a Sunday School and VBS teacher, and he loved his church family.
Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, February 9th at 1:30PM at The Fellowship of San Antonio. Graveside Service will be on Monday, February 10th at 10:00AM at the Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, TX
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FOSA Choir, 23755 Canyon Golf Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 7, 2020