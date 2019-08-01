|
|
McAllen - Jacqueline Mary Kay, 49, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at McAllen Medical Center. Funeral Services to be held at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 N 10th St. McAllen, TX 78501 on Saturday August 3 at 3:00pm.
She is survived by her parents Jack and Kris Kay, brothers Josh and Clark, daughter Jewelia, son Kodi Richardson and grand daughter Olivia Rodriguez, and numerous aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Jacqueline was an E.M.T. and received a certification as an EMT from North Central Technical College in Wausau, Wisconsin and was again certified in The State of Texas.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 1, 2019