Edinburg - Jacquelyn "Jackie" Powell Baylis, was born April 23rd 1924 in Hernando, Mississippi and passed away peacefully in her home on September 23, 2019 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. She lived in Donna, TX until the age of 12 when her father moved the Donna Fruit Company to Edinburg. Jackie lived in Edinburg for the rest of her 95 years.
Jackie attended Edinburg High School and served as Drum Major from 1940-41. She originated the name "Sergeanettes". She attended the University of Texas in Austin. Jackie married the love of her life, Bob Baylis in 1945, and raised their three children in Edinburg.
She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church in Edinburg, and served in many charitable organizations throughout her life. These include; Past President of the Junior Service League of Edinburg, active member of Senior Service League, Edinburg General Hospital Auxiliary (37years), Board of Edinburg City Restoration, Friends of the Library, Girl Scout Chairman, PTA President, and La Revista Book Club. She was a member of several bridge clubs and enjoyed many years of cards with dear friends over her lifetime.
Because of her sweet nature, smiling eyes, and contagious laugh, she had a large circle of friends (many whom have preceded her in death). Jackie will always be remembered by all who knew her as a kind, clever, and generous woman. She left a permanent mark on the hearts of those who loved her and will forever be missed.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Baylis in 1977; her parents, Joseph and Mignon Powell; her great-aunt, Elizabeth McArthur; her sister, Josephine Aderhold. She is survived by her children; Barbara York of McKinney, Texas, Dorian (Rick) Buferd of Dallas, Texas, and Robert Baylis of Edinburg Texas,; six grandchildren, Paige York, Cullen (Holly) York, Bryan (Lisa) York, Richard Buferd, Liz (Rex) Emerson, and Eric Baylis; 6 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 o'clock Monday, September 30, 2019, at Legacy Chapels 4610 South Jackson Road in Edinburg. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Edinburg or the .
The family wishes to acknowledge the wonderful care our mother received during the last months of her life by Health Care Unlimited and CIMA Hospice Care.
Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Sept. 29, 2019