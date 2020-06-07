Jaime Amado Rodriguez
Pharr - Jaime Amado Rodriguez, 54, went home to the Lord Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence in Pharr.

Born in San Juan, Jaime lived in Pharr for most of his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Amado A. and Dominga R. Rodriguez; and a sister, Rosalinda Rodriguez.

Jaime is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Rodriguez of Pharr; four children, Iris Isabel (Jesus) Trevino, Jaime Amado (Maribel) Rodriguez, Ajay (Crystal) Rodriguez, Isaac Emanuel Rodriguez, all of Pharr; 10 grandchildren, Jessabel A. Trevino, Felipe Trevino, Sebastian Trevino, Delaylah Brisco, Kaylah Guerrero, Jaime A. Rodriguez III, Valerie J. Rodriguez, Sophie Rodriguez, Natalie Rodriguez, Videl A. Rodriguez; eight siblings, Paula Jurado, Celia (Rey Tovias) Dominguez, Elida Bertha Rodriguez, Jose I. Rodriguez, Maria Alejandra (Richard Hernandez) King, Susana (Rogelio Perez) Rodriguez, Teresa (Carlos) Torres, Rodolfo (Veronica) Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Monday, June 8, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Cemetery in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



Published in The Monitor on Jun. 7, 2020.
