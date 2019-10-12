Home

Jaime Elizalde Obituary
Pharr - Jaime Elizalde entered eternal rest Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg.

Jaime is survived by his wife, Delia Elizalde; two children, Krystal Nadine (Joel Garcia) Elizalde, Michael James (Lilia Clarissa) Elizalde; his parents, Gabriel and Rosa Maria Elizalde; four siblings, Javier Elizalde, Chriselda (John) Stevenson, Alexandra (Valentin) Diaz, Gabriel (Lisa) Elizalde; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Alamo. Interment will follow at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens in Pharr.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Oct. 12, 2019
