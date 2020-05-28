Hidalgo - Jaime Gaona, 66, died Monday, May 25, 2020, at McAllen Heart Hospital.He is preceded in death by his parents, Perfecto and Dora Gaona; and several siblings.Mr. Gaona is survived by his wife, Maria Gaona of Hidalgo; three children, Janet Gaona Davila of Edinburg, Jasmine Rodriguez of Brooklyn, NY, and Jaime Gaona, Jr. of Hidalgo; two granddaughters, Abella J. Davila and Allie J. Davila, both of Edinburg.Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. prayer service today, May 28, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in San Juan. Interment will follow at Hidalgo City Cemetery.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.