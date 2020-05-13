Edinburg/Mercedes - Jaime Garza, 72, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife Adelfa Garza in 2016. He is survived by 2 sons: Jaime Garza Jr. of Mercedes, Rolando (Vicky) Garza of Edinburg; 2 sisters: Nelda Galvan of Moore, OK and Anna Maria Martinez of Mercedes.



Also surviving him are his Grandchildren: Alexa, Justin, Doryanne, Mikayla, Janelle and Sherry.



He had a passion for music. He was the owner and director of the band Jaime G and the Adels. He retired as the clinical director at Nuestra Clinica Del Valle in Mercedes, TX.



Viewing will be today May 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn. Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store