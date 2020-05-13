Jaime Garza
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jaime's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edinburg/Mercedes - Jaime Garza, 72, passed away on May 11, 2020 at Amara Hospice in Edinburg, TX. He is preceded in death by his wife Adelfa Garza in 2016. He is survived by 2 sons: Jaime Garza Jr. of Mercedes, Rolando (Vicky) Garza of Edinburg; 2 sisters: Nelda Galvan of Moore, OK and Anna Maria Martinez of Mercedes.

Also surviving him are his Grandchildren: Alexa, Justin, Doryanne, Mikayla, Janelle and Sherry.

He had a passion for music. He was the owner and director of the band Jaime G and the Adels. He retired as the clinical director at Nuestra Clinica Del Valle in Mercedes, TX.

Viewing will be today May 13, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Mercedes Memorial Restlawn. Services have been entrusted to Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home of Mercedes, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
01:00 - 07:00 PM
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mercedes Memorial Restlawn
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Garcia & Trevino Funeral Home - MERCEDES
439 S VERMONT
Mercedes, TX 78570
(956) 565-2261
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 13, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr. Garza s passing. I was his student for LMRT. Back when his son took the class. I got to know his love for music,babequeing , and family! He was 52 then. He will truly be missed.
Melinda Hernandez
Student
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved