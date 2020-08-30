1/1
Jaime Javier Rodriguez Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jaime's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
San Juan - He will never be forgotten, he has gone to join the Lord in Heaven Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his residence in San Juan. As he will be forever in our hearts, he will truly be missed by all his family and friends. Our father was a great strong man, who could always make everyone laugh, and was loving and positive to all. He was a military veteran that served during the Vietnam War in 1969.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George Rodriguez and Candida Perez; his brother, Edgar Rodriguez; and his sister, Yolanda Susana Rodriguez.

Mr. Rodriguez has left behind four children, a son, Jaime Rodriguez Jr.; three daughters, Candida Rodriguez, Leticia Rodriguez-Ramirez, and Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; five brothers, George, Homer, Buddy, Roy, and Jay Rodriguez; and four sisters, Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez-Villanueva, Gloria Rodriguez-Garcia, Ida Lemur-Rodriguez, and Nelda Rodriguez-Pereira.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service, today August 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 8:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

We will all miss our strong rock and the love of our father as he rests in Heaven.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
311 East Expressway 83
San Juan, TX 78589
(956) 787-1415
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved