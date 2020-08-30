San Juan - He will never be forgotten, he has gone to join the Lord in Heaven Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his residence in San Juan. As he will be forever in our hearts, he will truly be missed by all his family and friends. Our father was a great strong man, who could always make everyone laugh, and was loving and positive to all. He was a military veteran that served during the Vietnam War in 1969.He is preceded in death by his parents, George Rodriguez and Candida Perez; his brother, Edgar Rodriguez; and his sister, Yolanda Susana Rodriguez.Mr. Rodriguez has left behind four children, a son, Jaime Rodriguez Jr.; three daughters, Candida Rodriguez, Leticia Rodriguez-Ramirez, and Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez; 11 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; five brothers, George, Homer, Buddy, Roy, and Jay Rodriguez; and four sisters, Maria Del Carmen Rodriguez-Villanueva, Gloria Rodriguez-Garcia, Ida Lemur-Rodriguez, and Nelda Rodriguez-Pereira.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. with a 6 p.m. prayer service, today August 30, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Funeral service will take place at 8:30 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission.We will all miss our strong rock and the love of our father as he rests in Heaven.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.