|
|
Rio Grande City - Jaime Lopez, age, 82, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 peacefully at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance surrounded by his family. He was born on October 21, 1937 in Rio Grande City. He was preceded in death by his parents, Enrique and Teodora Lopez. He is survived by his Wife, Maria Adelina Lopez and his daughter, Laura Victoria (Daniel A.) Guerra, also by his two granddaughters, Emily Victoria Lopez and Melanie Rae Lopez. Visitation will be held today, Friday, March 27, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm. Visitation continues on Saturday March 28, 2020 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am burial will follow at Rio Grande City Cemetery at 10:30 am. Funeral services are limited to immediate family only. Funeral services are entrusted to Hernandez Funerals in Rio Grande City.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 27, 2020