Weslaco - Jaime L. Pinales passed away on Monday June 24, 2019. He was born in General Teran, Mexico and raised in Weslaco. He was preceded in death by his father Ignacio Pinales Sr of Weslaco, TX and his mother Maria De Jesus Garcia Pinales of Weslaco. Three brothers also preceded him in death Fernando Pinales Sr of Los Angeles CA, Juan E Pinales of Los Angeles CA and Joe Pinales of Los Angeles CA. He played football and other sports for the Weslaco Panthers and later joined the US Army where he discovered his love of cooking. After an honorable discharge from the Army he attended culinary schools in the Northeast. He moved to Los Angeles, CA where he put his culinary talents to work at some prestigious eating establishments including the world renowned The Beverly Hills Hotel in LA. After his stay in the fast pace of the big city, Jaime returned to his hometown of Weslaco.



Once back in his hometown of Weslaco, Jaime had a long career in the culinary arts profession. He worked for Furrs Cafeteria in McAllen, La Joya ISD, Donna ISD, Victoria Palms, and was a co-owner of Mid Valley Catering. Jaime (Jimmy) finally landed his most recent and dream job, working at Judge Mario E. Ramirez, Jr. Juvenile Justice Center, as a cook. He touched the lives of many while working at all these institutions, but none more fulfilling than by providing a warm meal to the youth of this institution. Jaime worked in the culinary arts profession touching the lives of many until he became and ill and passed away after a brief battle with cancer.



He is survived by his wife Matilde C. Pinales of Weslaco and his son Eddie Cavazos (Sandra) and his beloved grandchildren Sammuel Cavazos and Hannah Cavazos of Weslaco. He is also survived by his brothers Alfredo Pinales of Weslaco, Ignacio Pinales, Jr. of McAllen, and Raul Pinales of San Antonio. Jaime also has four sisters who survive him, Mary Salazar of Weslaco, Carmen Gaylord of San Diego CA, and Lupe Cisneros of Dallas and Emma Pinales of San Antonio.



Visitation will be held on Friday, June 28th, 1-9 pm, with a rosary at 7 pm, at Hawkins Funeral Home Chapel, Weslaco. Mass will be celebrated at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Saturday, June 29th, 10 am. Military Honors will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Weslaco. Cremation will follow at a later date.



Funeral Services are under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Weslaco. Published in The Monitor on June 27, 2019