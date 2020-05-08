San Juan - Jaime Sierra, 65, was called to be with our loving Lord Monday, May 4, 2020.Jaime is preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Nunez.He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Irma Sierra; five children, Brenda (Dabi) Garcia, Clarissa (Alberto) Aguirre, Michelle (Andre) Rodriguez, Linda (Alexander) Hess, and Jaime (Dezerhai) Sierra Jr.; a sister, Hermelinda Patterson; 11 grandchildren; and countless loving family and friends. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly. Jaime requested no memorial services. Please send loving thoughts and prayers to his family.Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg is in charge of funeral arrangements.