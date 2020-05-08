Jaime Sierra
San Juan - Jaime Sierra, 65, was called to be with our loving Lord Monday, May 4, 2020.

Jaime is preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Nunez.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Irma Sierra; five children, Brenda (Dabi) Garcia, Clarissa (Alberto) Aguirre, Michelle (Andre) Rodriguez, Linda (Alexander) Hess, and Jaime (Dezerhai) Sierra Jr.; a sister, Hermelinda Patterson; 11 grandchildren; and countless loving family and friends. All held him in the highest regard and loved him dearly. Jaime requested no memorial services. Please send loving thoughts and prayers to his family.

Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg is in charge of funeral arrangements.



Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
May 8, 2020
Primo you will be missed. We love you may You Rest In Peace from Taraya and tia Kika. ♥
Esmer Pedraza
Family
