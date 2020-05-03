McAllen, TX - Jaime Tijerina passed away peacefully in his home on April 26, 2020 at the age of 63.



Jaime is survived by his wife, Yma Tijerina; his children Danny Tijerina, Marisol and Monica Gonzalez; his daughter in law, Lauren Tijerina; his three beautiful grandchildren, James Daniel Tijerina, Tristan and Danica Gonzalez; his aunt and uncle, Ray and Ninfa McLaughlin; and his siblings, Norma Trevino, Nancy Garza, Reba Garza-Nesmith and Eric Garza. He is predeceased by his mother, Amelia Garza and his son, Jaime Tomas Tijerina.



Jaime was born on July 19, 1954 in Brownsville, Texas. He proudly served the community as a member of the McAllen Fire Department for 22 years and the United States Army for 4 years. He was passionate about making people laugh, serving others, and taking care of his loved ones and many, many animals. He could often be found making his way around town visiting people he knew and adding a little joy to their day through a joke, a sweet treat, or sharing a story. Jaime also loved the outdoors and would brag to anyone who would listen about how many miles he had ridden on his bike or how many tennis matches he had played that week. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the opportunity to know him.



Due to the pandemic situation we have decided to hold off on services until we can have a full ceremony that everyone can attend and so that Jaime can receive all ceremonial honors as a firefighter and veteran. We are hoping to have that celebration of life ceremony on his birthday, July 19, 2020.



