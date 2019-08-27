|
|
Mission - Jakelynn Jo McCutchen Davidson was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born on December 31, 1944 to Weldon McCutchen and Josephine Sheedy McCutchen. She is preceded in death by her husband of fifty years James Glenn Davidson.
She is survived by her children, James Glenn Davidson Jr., and his wife Judith, daughters, Sandi Dee Villanueva and her husband, Frank Villanueva, Cami Jo Davidson-Reyna and her husband, Rey Reyna, her grandchildren; James Glenn Davidson III, Mark Chesson II, Isaac Villanueva, Natalee Dee Villanueva, Sarah Jo Villanueva, Kattie Raenell Reyna, Ryder Rey Reyna, her siblings; Weldon (Linda) McCutchen, Wayne (Francine) McCutchen, Starr (Paul) Ivy, David (Nancy) McCutchen, her brother in law, Bill Davidson and sister in law, Lee Pearce, numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at McAllen Medical Center, Annette Rios with Legacy Hospice and the Comfort House of McAllen for the care they provided.
Visitation was held yesterday at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. today, August 27, 2019 at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home Chapel in Mission. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Gardens in Mission. Services are under the direction of Ric Brown Family Funeral Home of Mission.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 27, 2019