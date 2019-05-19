Mission - James Allen Caldwell joyfully met his Lord on May 9. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on June 17, 1945, he was 73 years old. Jim grew up in Harlingen and Mission and was an athlete, a United States Marine, a corporate pilot, a CPA, and a fierce patriot. An ardent family man, he is survived by his wife of 52 years, Karolyn Riley Caldwell, two children Ryan Caldwell (Christie) of San Antonio, Reagan Loughry (Todd) of Mission and four grandchildren. Surviving siblings are Larry F. Caldwell and Charlene Caldwell of Albuquerque, NM, and Dr. Jon Caldwell of Amarillo.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Ric Brown Family Funeral Home in Mission on Saturday, May 25th at 11:00 A.M. followed by burial at Valley Memorial Gardens (Del Angel) on North Taylor in Mission. Friends are invited to greet the family at the Caldwell residence afterward.



Flowers are welcomed as are donations to the Ambleside School of the Rio Grande in McAllen or the s Project. Published in The Monitor on May 19, 2019