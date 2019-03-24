Resources More Obituaries for James Beverly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James "Jim" Beverly

Obituary Condolences Flowers Quitman, TX - Jim Beverly - the beloved proprietor of Beverly's Hardware from 1976 to his retirement in 2013 - passed peacefully from this life on March 15, 2019 at his home in Quitman, TX.



Jim was born August 31, 1937 in Wyandotte, MI to Thelma Hale Beverly and Don Beverly. Just a couple of years later, Jim's younger brother and kindred spirit - Dennis - was born. Don and Thelma moved the boys to South Texas in the 1940's to start a construction business. The family settled in Edinburg in the lower Rio Grande Valley and life was good.



Jim's father took the proceeds from the sale of his first three home construction jobs and used the capital to open a hardware store at 715 E. Harriman (now University Drive) on the city's east side. Jim and Dennis grew up in the business and learned just about everything there is to know about nuts, bolts, galvanized pipe, tools and machinery.



After graduating Edinburg High School in 1955 - Jim aspired to be an aeronautical engineer and studied at the University of Indiana. The siren song of the Rio Grande Valley was too great to resist - and Jim soon returned to Edinburg to settle down and raise a family.



He married his former high school sweetheart - Sandra Martin - in 1958, and the couple had three children: Bryan, Cynde and Mike. To the mild amusement of Jim - all his children turned out just fine.



In 1976, Jim bought Beverly's Hardware from his father and built it into a bustling hub of loyal customers and a great venue for catching up on town gossip. The institution is still going strong - under the very capable ownership of Joe Lopez, whom the Beverly children consider our "other" brother.



Jim is survived by son Bryan Beverly and wife Susie of Austin, TX; daughter Cynde Hale and husband Danny of Corpus Christi, TX; and son Mike Beverly and wife Kelly of Quitman, TX. Jim has six grandchildren (Kurt, Tanner, Erin, Kent, Trevor, and Clay) and three great grandchildren (Karson, Ryker, and Jack).



We celebrate his life and legacy and know that he left this world just a little bit better than he found it. We love you Dad! Published in The Monitor on Mar. 24, 2019