|
|
Mercedes - James Brooks Terry "Jimmy", 70, of Mercedes, TX, went to be with our Heavenly Lord on Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020.
He is preceded in death by father (Richard), mother (Mary), and brothers (Billy and Ronnie).
He is survived by son, James Terry II (Norma), step-daughter, Wendy Coronado (Peter), son, Billy Terry (Kim), daughter, Amanda Terry, son, Rusty Terry (Kristy), brothers, Tommy Terry (Linda) and Rick Terry and 15 grandchildren. Jimmy was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed by all.
Memorial Service will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on February 8, 2020 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 7, 2020