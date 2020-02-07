Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Terry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Brooks Terry


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Brooks Terry Obituary
Mercedes - James Brooks Terry "Jimmy", 70, of Mercedes, TX, went to be with our Heavenly Lord on Tuesday morning, February 4, 2020.

He is preceded in death by father (Richard), mother (Mary), and brothers (Billy and Ronnie).

He is survived by son, James Terry II (Norma), step-daughter, Wendy Coronado (Peter), son, Billy Terry (Kim), daughter, Amanda Terry, son, Rusty Terry (Kristy), brothers, Tommy Terry (Linda) and Rick Terry and 15 grandchildren. Jimmy was a loving father and grandfather and will be missed by all.

Memorial Service will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on February 8, 2020 from 10:00 am - 1:00 pm.
Published in The Monitor on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -