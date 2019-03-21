Overland Park, KS - James Dewey Atwood, age 88, passed away suddenly late Sunday, March 17, 2019. He was born January 1, 1931 in Edinburg, Texas to Dewey Clifton and Jewel Jones Atwood. James was a graduate of Texas Tech University with a degree in chemical engineering. He began working in 1952 for Celanese Chemical Corporation in Point Pleasant, West Virginia; Pampa, Texas; Kingsville, Texas; and Bay City, Texas. In 1972 he began working for Farmland Industries in Enid, Oklahoma; and Kansas City, Missouri until his retirement in 1992. In 1956, James married Jeraldine Midkiff, who preceded him in death in 2004. Whether swinging a hammer, chairing a committee, or coordinating a Sunday school class, James was an active member of his local church community, where his passion for service translated into his involvement wherever he was needed. He was also an avid sports fan, and shared his love of sports, especially the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas Jayhawks with his family. No matter if it was in his career, church activities, or personal life, James showed extravagant generosity to all those he met. James is survived by his sisters, Jean Atwood Pearce and Marcia Atwood Ply; his daughter, Jamie Sue Atwood, her husband James Anthony Hunt and their children Sarah Atwood Hunt and David Atwood Hunt. He is also survived by his partner, Pam Fish, her daughters Krista Smith and Ashley McCarty, Ashley's husband, Nathaniel McCarty, and their daughter, Luna McCarty.



Visitation and Funeral Service



Family, friends, and others who wish to celebrate James's life are invited to the Amos Family Funeral Home, from 12:00-8:00 p.m., with formal visitation 6:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday at the Resurrection Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church, 12850 Quivira Rd, Overland Park, KS.



Memorial Contributions



Memorial contributions may be made to either the City Union Mission or the ACLU. Published in The Monitor on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary