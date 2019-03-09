Mission - James Everett Schrader age 77 of Mission, Texas passed away Monday, March 4 at Waterford Gardens in Mission.



The family wants to thank Waterford for their excellent care and Hospice for end of life comfort.



Jim was born in Bernie, Missouri to Thelma and Everett Schrader. Jim graduated from Bernie High School and joined the Air Force on a $5 bet, which turned into a 20 year career in the service.



After his first retirement he moved to McAllen, Texas to become General Manager at McAllen Country Club, a position he held for 19 years. After permanently retiring he settled in Mission, Texas.



Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Thelma and Everett and sister Pat.



He leaves his wife Marilyn, son Curtis and wife Sandra of Houston, granddaughter Stefani of Nashville, Tenn., granddaughter Morgan of Spartanburg, SC, brother Gary of San Antonio, sister Shirley of Oregon, nieces, nephews and many friends.



A celebration of life will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Palm Valley Church, 1720 E. Griffin Parkway, Mission, Texas.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Waterford Gardens, 1522 E. Griffin Parkway, Mission, Texas; in Jim Schrader's name for purchase and maintenance of garden flowers for all to enjoy.



Interment of his ashes will be held at a later date in Caldwell, Kansas.



Funeral services are under the direction of Legacy Chapels in Edinburg.