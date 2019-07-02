James F. Holcomb, Jr., 75, of Pearland and formerly of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Pearland. He was born on September 27, 1943, in Bakersfield, California to the late Hildreth and James F. Holcomb, Sr.



Jim was a very intelligent, quiet and laid-back man who just did not worry about "stuff". He was calm, loving, and generous; making sure his family was never without. Jim was quick-witted with a unique sense of humor. He pursued many hobbies, some of which included hunting and fishing. However, Jim's favorite hobby of all was spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 47 years Barbara Holcomb; his children James Michael Holcomb and wife Michelle of Pearland and Terri Ann Schlicht and husband Mike of Spokane; his siblings Michael Holcomb and wife Lynn and Bobby Holcomb; his grandchildren Matthew, Jacob and Walker Meyer and husband Ben; his beloved second mother Phyllis Jean Holcomb; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.



A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Fellowship Bible Church, located at 1720 Broadway Street in Pearland.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Jim's honor to the at P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011. Published in The Monitor on July 2, 2019