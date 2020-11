Pharr - James Michael Seveska, born December 9, 1933 in North Chicago, Illinois, passed away on November 1, 2020 in McAllen, TX. He graduated from Baber College in 1965 and owned his own Baber Shop for 40 years. Retired to Pharr, TX in 1998. President of the men's golf league at Tierra Del Sol Golf Club. Love and respected by many. 23 Year member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Angela C. Seveska; 3 sons, Michael P. (Patricia), David M. (Susan), Daniel S. (Evelyn). He was a proud grandfather "papa" to 11 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren. Memorial mass will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Chapel, 1108 W. Hackberry Ave. McAllen, TX. Aurora Funeral Home Sam Houston is in charge of cremation arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store