Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
(956) 380-1416
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Memorial Funeral Home
208 East Canton Road
Edinburg, TX 78539
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Catholic Church
2201 Martin Ave
MCALLEN, TX
James Monroe "Jimmy" Deaton


1951 - 2019
James Monroe "Jimmy" Deaton Obituary
Edinburg - James Monroe (Jimmy) Deaton, 68, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019.

Born in Edinburg, he was raised in Pharr and attended Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen. Jimmy was a 1970 graduate of PSJA High School. After graduation, he went to work for Mobil Oil Corporation in Falfurrias, TX and retired from DCP Midstream in 2016, after working 43 years under the same entity. While in Falfurrias, TX, he coached little league baseball and soccer teams throughout the children's childhood. He continued his passion for coaching little league by coaching his grandson's team for three years in Edinburg. Mr. Deaton enjoyed deer hunting with his son and "buddies," and spending time with his cherished grandsons. Jimmy was known for his contagious laugh amongst his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Janet Vereker Shrum.

Jimmy is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Mary Leonora (Reece) Deaton; a daughter, Jennifer (Rustin) Kenda of Houston, TX; a son, Chase Monroe (Caren) Deaton of Edinburg; two sisters, Barbara Ann (Bobby) Contreras of Alamo, TX, Debra Jane Manale of New Orleans, Louisiana; his four cherished grandsons, Caden Monroe Deaton (7), Logan Tanner Deaton (2), and Hudson James Keneda (4 weeks); numerous aunts; nieces; nephews; and countless cousins.

Serving as pallbearers are: Martin Drewry, Garrett Euler, Robert Jeffery Contreras, Mitchell Killion, Matthew Killion, and Luke Killion.

Honorary pallbearers include Randy Foster, Fred Schuster, James Kluna, J.D. Killion, Alex de la Garza, Craig Phillips, and Donnie Norrell.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today August 8, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in McAllen, TX. Cremation will take place at Memorial Cremation Center in Edinburg.

Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Aug. 8, 2019
