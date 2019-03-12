Services Kreidler Funeral Home 314 North 10th Street McAllen , TX 78501 (956) 686-0234 Resources More Obituaries for James Obst Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? James Timothy Obst

Obituary Condolences McAllen - With great sadness we announce the passing of Tim, our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend to all those whose lives he touched. On March 8th, 2019 he died at the age 56, after a strong battle with terminal cancer.



Tim was an incredible man, who if you weren't fortunate enough to know him, you knew someone who did! He was a native to the McAllen/Alamo area and worked most of his life on Obst's Family farms. His farming endeavors extended south of the border into many parts of Mexico where he also had family in Tampico, Tamaulipas.



Some knew him as "Tim, the Lime Guy" due to his success at his produce brokerage J.T. Fruit. During Christmas time in the 80's and 90's almost every home in McAllen was adorned with a tree bought from his tree lot on North 10th Street when he became affectionately know as, "Timbo Trees" or if you knew him well, just "Trees."



Tim was a dedicated son born to Paul (Joyce) Obst and Susan (Douglas) Williamson here in Texas. He and his beautiful wife Lisa Ruyle Obst are the proud parents of Keaton (29), Skyler (25)(mother Kimberly Travis), Kayla Marie(14), and Timothy Reece(12). He always provided beautiful, adventurous times to them and the rest of his entire family.



In his early years, Tim enjoyed motor cross, competitive bull riding, and was involved in 4-H where he had multiple showings of livestock at the Mercedes Livestock show and rodeo. Later in life he enjoyed long distance cycling with friends. Tim drove tractors, flew planes, and especially loved hunting or out on the water in his boat. You could find him often fishing in a tournament or just out with his kids, nieces and nephews teaching them to catch fish, drive the boat, and most fun tubing in the bay. Many awesome family weekends were spent, teaching and loving all those kiddos, by a great Dad and Uncle.



Always a lover of life, compassionate, and giving; Tim made sure everyone felt loved. He was definitely the world's best hugger and he meant every one of them.



Saying "good-bye" to Timmy in this physical life is going to be very hard for so many, but to know he is in a better place and with others he loves is good. May the Lord be hugging him now and find him that place on a beach in Belize.



Please join family and friends to celebrate his life on Thursday March 14, 2019 at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, TX. from 6-8p.m. and for a service at St. Paul's Lutheran church on Friday March 15th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



He is survived in life by his loving wife Lisa Ruyle Obst, father Paul (Joyce) Obst, his siblings; Belinda Bloxsom, Mary Alice (Jeff) Jones, Suzy Williamson, Stacey (Randy) Havemann, Michael (Allison) Williamson, Stephanie (Richard) Henkes, and Steven (Karita) Obst. His children; Keaton Obst, Skylar Obst, Kayla Marie Obst, Reece Obst, and one precious granddaughter Myla Obst. His Mother-in-law Marie Perez. His nieces and nephews; Penn, Cat, Tristen, Truett, Zackery, Leesha, Kai, Emma, Brandon, Tyler, April, Joshua, Justin, Jenna, Dalton, Selah, Samantha, Sarah, Easton, Marlyna, Abby, Jordan, Lindsay, Katherine, Mia, Dylan, Madalene, Betsy, and Zack.