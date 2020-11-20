Galveston - James Weldon Swinnea, Jr. of Galveston, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 14, 2020, with his loving family by his side. He was born May 5, 1934, in Weslaco, Texas, to James Weldon and Virginia Voigt Swinnea, the first of five siblings. He graduated from Weslaco High School in 1952 where he had been a star athlete. He attended Pan American College, graduating with a B.A. in 1956. He then served his country in the U.S. Army, stationed in Korea for two years.



Upon returning home, he relocated to Orlando, Florida, to work for Martin- Marietta Corporation. During that time, he earned his MBA in 1967 from Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida.



Jim then received an offer for a position as Assistant to Vice-President for Business Affairs at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. He was promoted after several years to the position of Assistant Vice President for Business Affairs and retired from UTMB after 32 years.



While growing up, Jim attended the First Baptist Church, Weslaco, and later attended the First Baptist Church, Galveston, where he taught Sunday School and was a member of the choir.



Jim served on numerous boards and committees during his time in Galveston, including The United Way of Galveston, Galveston Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, The President's Cabinet at UTMB and the Mental Health Association.



Jim loved his family and always had a funny story to tell. He loved to travel and did so, visiting almost every destination imaginable.



Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Jon Robert, his brother, Robert Glenn Swinnea, and his brother-in-law, Lin Cubbison.



Jim is survived by his wife, Antoinette of Galveston; his son, James Mark Swinnea (Dawn) of Hideaway; his two grandsons, James William (Will) Swinnea (Claire), and Calvin Swinnea; brothers, Larry Swinnea (Teloa) of Fort Davis, and William (Bill) Swinnea (Sharon) of Weslaco; sister, April Jean Cubbison of Canyon Lake; and sister-in-law, Donna Swinnea of Harlingen.



He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Matthew Swinnea (Kristi), Luke Swinnea (Chris), Mike Swinnea (Tessa), Brad Swinnea (Brooke), Ralph Stevens III, Melany Rigdon (Gary), Sheri Sanders (Ben), Susan Russell (Joe), Stacey Manser (Michael), Shelly Cole (Ray), Wendy Miller (John), Scott Swinnea (Brenda), and Regina Swinnea; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.



A family gathering to celebrate Jim's life will be held at Highland Memorial Park on November 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Jon Robert Swinnea Endowment Scholarship in the School of Medicine at UTMB, 301 University Blvd., Galveston, TX 77555.



