Mission - Jan Randal Koepke, of Mission, Texas, born in 1962, to the late Atheleen Alice Koepke and the late Norris Rudolph Koepke, passed away at age 57 on April 27, 2019. He graduated from Sharyland High School in 1980. Jan was the loving husband of Judy Ann Koepke. He was preceded in death by his brother, Norris Dale Koepke. Jan is survived by his brothers, Jay, Jon (Dorraine), Tom (Rhonda), James (Belinda), and Bill; sister, Ann (John); 8 nieces; 4 nephews; and 1 god son. He had a lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, Nascar and restoring cars. Jan will long be remembered as a loving, kind, caring and generous person to all he encountered. He made a difference in many lives as he was always there for anyone who needed him whether they asked or not. Those who wish may donate in Jan's name to Dream a Dream Therapeutic Horsemanship at http://www.dadth.org/. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Delmar Johnson, on Thursday, May 2 at 6:00 p.m. at Kreidler Funeral Home, 314 North 10th Street, McAllen, Texas, 78501. Published in The Monitor on May 1, 2019