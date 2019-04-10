Resources More Obituaries for Jane Hinkle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Jane Ellen (Mellenbruch) Hinkle

Obituary Condolences Flowers Marble Falls - Jane Ellen (Mellenbruch) Hinkle passed away peacefully surrounded by her 3 children on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1929 in McAllen, Texas and lived an abundantly full life of 89 years. She loved San Juan, Texas where she was raised and also raised her 3 children. She and George then moved to McAllen in 1982 where they resided until 2011. After 80 years in their beloved Rio Grande Valley, they relocated to the Hill Country in Marble Falls.



Janie attended Pharr-San Juan-Alamo High School and graduated from Southwest Texas Teachers College in San Marcos (now Texas State). It was in San Marcos during college years that Janie met the love of her life, George.



George and Janie moved back to the valley after college and married in 1951. Janie was a first grade teacher for 2 years and kept in touch with those students into adulthood. She then became a full time Mom and homemaker. She was very involved in her children's activities to include dance, football, basketball, piano, etc. She was the ultimate carpooler and slumber party Mom.....a second Mom to many.



Janie was active in her church life. She served on many church committees, fund raisers and craft fairs. Her main love though, was singing in her church choirs for over 60 years. She especially cherished the cantatas at holiday time.



Janie was also active in her community as a member of La RaVista book club, a Lioness (Lion's Club), Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, P.E.O. Chapter F McAllen and P.E.O. Chapter IG Marble Falls. In February 2019 she earned her 50 year pin from P.E.O. Janie also enjoyed many couple and ladies' Bridge groups in McAllen and Marble Falls.



Janie was the perfect hostess, encourager to family and friends and had a strong faith that carried her through life. She was preceded in death by her husband George. She is survived by her children Debbie (Lamar) Smith of Marble Falls, Texas, Lisa (Scott) Little of Andrews, Texas and Chip (D'Ann) Hinkle of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren, Trey and Meredith Hinkle, Chris (Dana) Little, Kyle (Michele) Little, Melissa (Kelly) Brown, Heather (Todd) Smith, Phillip (Rebecca) Fitch, Walker (Kara) Smith, Aaron (Maggie) Smith, Graham (Jennifer) Smith. Great-Grandchildren, Brennan, Caden and Lynnlee Little, Hallie and Hayes Little, Madison and Taylor Smith, Ellie and Joshua Fitch, Parker and Sadie Smith, Jackson and Caroline Smith, Kyler and Keaton Smith.



Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at First United Methodist Church, Marble Falls, Texas.



Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church of Marble Falls, 1101 Bluebonnet, Marble Falls, Texas 78654.



Published in The Monitor on Apr. 10, 2019