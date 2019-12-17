|
|
Belton, TX - Janet Marie Cowart (Brown), 84, from Belton, Texas, passed away on December 12, 2019 following a brief illness. Janet was born in McAllen, Texas on September 5, 1935 to the late Carl August Dube and Aurelia Nordmeyer Brown.
Growing up in McAllen, Janet was very active in school activities and was a High School cheerleader and football sweetheart. Following graduation, she attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville, where she met her soon to be husband, Billy Frank Cowart. They spent 65 wonderful years together.
Shortly after their marriage they were briefly stationed in Ayer, MA and then transferred to Nurenburg, Germany, where they lived for two years. While there, their son, Rick was born. They kept his pending arrival a secret from the family back in the states until after Rick was born. When they called the family to make the announcement, her sister asked, "well where did you get him?!"
After returning home they lived in Henderson, Kerrville, Austin, Kingsville, Laredo, Monmouth, OR, McAllen, and finally in Belton, Texas.
Janet loved to joke around and pull pranks and enjoyed people doing the same to her. She loved animals of all kinds and was always willing to take another one in. She also had a passion for gardening and her home was always filled with beautiful plants. She took a class on flower arranging, and her beautiful arrangements regularly adorned their home.
Janet leaves behind her loving husband Billy; one son, Rick Cowart and wife, Nickie of the Dalles, OR; two sisters, Dorothy Friedlander of Dallas and Geraldean Fritts of McAllen; a brother, Spurgeon Brown of McAllen; four grandchildren, Caitlan Cowart, Kelsie Cowart, Thomas Cowart and Kim Thomason; three great grandchildren, Austin, Ashton and Addie Thomason and numerous cousins and extended family members.
Janet was preceded in passing by her father Carl Dube, mother Aurielia Brown, stepfather P.S. Brown, brother Charles Dube, sister Ginger Simpson and granddaughter Noelle Cowart.
She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Corky.
Janet was an active lifelong member of the Lutheran Church.
A celebration of Janet's life will be held in Temple from 4PM- 6PM Saturday January 11, 2020.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 17, 2019