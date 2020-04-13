The Monitor Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreidler Funeral Home
314 North 10th Street
McAllen, TX 78501
(956) 686-0234
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Waisner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Waisner

Add a Memory
Janet Waisner Obituary
Edinburg - Janet Waisner of Edinburg, Texas passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Originally from Janesville, Wisconsin, Janet and many of her family members moved to the Rio Grande Valley of Texas in the early 70s. Janet was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Edinburg until the 1980s when she joined St. George the Great Martyr Church in Pharr, Texas. She was active in all church activities and enjoyed making delicious pastries and foods for the church's annual festival.

Family was everything to Janet. She was always ready to lend a helping hand in all family gatherings and care for family members when they became ill. One of her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, particularly having tea parties with her great-granddaughter, Tobin. She had an amazing eye for putting elaborate jigsaw puzzles together and would work on them for hours. Janet was a loving person and will be greatly missed.

Janet is survived by her daughter, Renee Waisner (Robert Barger), two grandchildren, Shannon Gusler (Joshua) and Jeffrey Doss, two great-grandchildren, Tobin Marie and Orin Gusler, her sister, Norma Hodge, and Antoinette Shwery, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Mary Shwery, five brothers, Floyd, Alfred, Arthur, Halie, Roy, and two sisters, Fedwa Shwery and Edna Webb.

A service will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas on Tuesday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. and subsequent burial in Janesville, Wisconsin on Monday, April 20th. Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, social distancing and limited attendance will be observed. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared www.kreidlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Kreidler Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kreidler Funeral Home
Download Now