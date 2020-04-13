|
Edinburg - Janet Waisner of Edinburg, Texas passed peacefully into the hands of the Lord on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the age of 90. Originally from Janesville, Wisconsin, Janet and many of her family members moved to the Rio Grande Valley of Texas in the early 70s. Janet was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church in Edinburg until the 1980s when she joined St. George the Great Martyr Church in Pharr, Texas. She was active in all church activities and enjoyed making delicious pastries and foods for the church's annual festival.
Family was everything to Janet. She was always ready to lend a helping hand in all family gatherings and care for family members when they became ill. One of her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, particularly having tea parties with her great-granddaughter, Tobin. She had an amazing eye for putting elaborate jigsaw puzzles together and would work on them for hours. Janet was a loving person and will be greatly missed.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Renee Waisner (Robert Barger), two grandchildren, Shannon Gusler (Joshua) and Jeffrey Doss, two great-grandchildren, Tobin Marie and Orin Gusler, her sister, Norma Hodge, and Antoinette Shwery, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents, James and Mary Shwery, five brothers, Floyd, Alfred, Arthur, Halie, Roy, and two sisters, Fedwa Shwery and Edna Webb.
A service will be held at Kreidler Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas on Tuesday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. and subsequent burial in Janesville, Wisconsin on Monday, April 20th. Due to the current circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 virus, social distancing and limited attendance will be observed. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared www.kreidlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monitor on Apr. 13, 2020