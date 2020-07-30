McAllen - Janice J Carmichael, 85, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Mission Valley Nursing and Transitional Care. Beloved wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend ... she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Heavenly Grace Funeral Home and Crematory of La Feria is in charge of arrangements. Memorial services will be announced at a later date due to the pandemic. A Facebook page has been created in her name and all who knew her are welcome to post memories, pictures and final words to her and her family there.



She is survived by daughters Patricia Farias (Paul) of McAllen, Deborah Broom of McAllen, Kathy Ausborn also of McAllen. Grandchildren - Michael Hawker(Valerie) of League City, Tx, Russell Barlow III (Sylvia) of San Juan, Tx, Matthew Malone of Shreveport, LA, Sean Casey of San Antonio, TX, Alyssa Merlos of McAllen, Tx, and Aeryn Ausborn of McAllen, Tx. She is also survived by her sister, Diana Zamora of McAllen, TX - brother - George Penney(Jinxian Gu) of San Jose, CA - and brother Rodney Penney(Shelly) of Hollister, CA. Also many nieces, nephews, great grandchildren... too numerous to mention, but loved by all who knew her.



Janice was preceded in death by her husband Thomas G Carmichael, daughter Barbara Casey, father George W Penney, mother Lona J Penney, sister Jean Foret, brother Edward (Eddie) Penney, brother James (Jimmy) Penney.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store