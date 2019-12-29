|
McAllen, TX - Janice Colleen Hanson of Mission died Friday, December 20, 2019 in McAllen.
Janice was born April 7, 1933 in Eddyville, Iowa to Carroll Downes McMullin and Irene McGlothlen McMullin. She grew up in the Eddyville area and graduated salutarian of her class at Eddyville High School. On February 10, 1952, she married Dwight E. Hanson in Eddyville.
Shortly afterward, Dwight and Janice moved to Rockwell City, Iowa, where they owned and managed movie theaters for over twenty-five years. Janice also was employed as an accountant at Land O'Lakes cooperative in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
She first came to the Mission area as a winter Texan in the early 1990's and later became a year-round resident.
Janice is survived by three children: Nancy Schuetz (Steve) of Boone, Iowa; Lisa Brown (Jim) of Port Charlotte, Florida; and Gary Hanson (Whitney) of Golden Valley, Minnesota; seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dwight in 1980; a brother, Carroll McMullin Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy McMullin Cozart.
Janice had many good friends in the Valley and loved to "hold court" with them and their dogs at her carport. She loved her family and her pets. Her last pet, Henry, has since moved to Minneapolis where he soon will discover SNOW!
A memorial service will be held in Mission later in January.
Published in The Monitor on Dec. 29, 2019