Janice Ione Holberg
1934 - 2020
McAllen - Janice Ione Holberg, 86, of McAllen, Texas, passed away on September 6th, 2020 in Dallas, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at a later time in Ottertail County, Minnesota.

Jan was born in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota to Gunda and Oscar Foss on February 18th, 1934. She went on to earn a degree from The University of Minnesota. She worked as a Home Education and English teacher. She was involved in The American Legion and was a lifetime Auxiliary Member.

Jan is survived by her children; Zack, Darcy, Sam, and Sylvia, and her grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters; Janet and Clarice, and a grandson.

Published in The Monitor on Sep. 9, 2020.
