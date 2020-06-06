Canyon Lake - Janice (Jan) R. Nagy, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Jan was born on October 29, 1942 in Lake Charles, Louisiana to Darrell Jackson and Vivian Irene Nelson. Services will be held at 10 am on June 8, 2020 at Doeppenschmidt Funeral home in Canyon Lake, Texas. Burial will follow at Fischer cemetery. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com
Published in The Monitor on Jun. 6, 2020.