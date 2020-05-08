Donna - Donna - San Juanita "Janie" Garza Galvan, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.
She was born on September 18, 1950, in San Juan, TX; daughter of Ignacio Garza and Maria J. Jimenez Garza.
She is survived by her husband Jesus Galvan, her children: R. C. (Michelle) Galvan, Fabian (Fatima) Galvan, Orlando (Marisol) Galvan and Laura Galvan and her siblings. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cedric J. Galvan, Devin Galvan, Jared Galvan, Julian Galvan, Kayden Galvan, Sydnee Galvan, Emily M. Sanchez, Inaiyah J. Galvan, Ada J. Galvan, Godric E. Galvan, Janieka Vargas, Izaac Vargas and Isaiah Galvan and 2 great-grandchildren, L'eanor Reign Lucio and Kendrick Saenz.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Cedric Galvan, Devin Galvan, Jared Galvan, Julian Galvan, Carlos Galvan Jr. and Robert Hernandez.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.
Funeral Services were under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Home in Donna.
Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2020.