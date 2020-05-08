Janie Garza Galvan
1950 - 2020
Donna - Donna - San Juanita "Janie" Garza Galvan, 69, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.

She was born on September 18, 1950, in San Juan, TX; daughter of Ignacio Garza and Maria J. Jimenez Garza.

She is survived by her husband Jesus Galvan, her children: R. C. (Michelle) Galvan, Fabian (Fatima) Galvan, Orlando (Marisol) Galvan and Laura Galvan and her siblings. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Cedric J. Galvan, Devin Galvan, Jared Galvan, Julian Galvan, Kayden Galvan, Sydnee Galvan, Emily M. Sanchez, Inaiyah J. Galvan, Ada J. Galvan, Godric E. Galvan, Janieka Vargas, Izaac Vargas and Isaiah Galvan and 2 great-grandchildren, L'eanor Reign Lucio and Kendrick Saenz.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Cedric Galvan, Devin Galvan, Jared Galvan, Julian Galvan, Carlos Galvan Jr. and Robert Hernandez.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Val Verde Memorial Gardens.

Funeral Serviceswere under the direction of Hawkins Funeral Homein Donna. Please sign the guest book at www.hawkinsfh.com



Published in The Monitor on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
3:00 - 8:00 PM
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
MAY
9
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Val Verde Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Hawkins Funeral Home - Donna
501 N. D. Salinas Blvd.
Donna, TX 78537
956-461-6000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family.
Sue
Friend
