Mercedes - Janie Gonzales went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 27, 2020. Janie died peacefully surrounded by her family at her home after battling Congestive Heart Failure. Janie was born on December 22, 1945 in Mercedes, TX to Benito and Maria Garza.



She attended Mercedes High School and graduated in 1964. She married her husband Coach Joe Gonzales in 1966 and was blessed with 7 children, 25 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren. Her family was the love of her life. Janie worked for the City of Mercedes as a Finance Director and Acting City Secretary for many years before her retirement.



She is preceded in death by her parents Benito and Maria Garza, brothers Lupito, Benito, Jorge, Pedrito, sisters Maria Guadalupe, Norma, and niece Vanessa Martinez.



Janie is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Joe Gonzales; seven children, Jay Gonzales, Jeanne (Jose) Venecia, Judy (Guadalupe) Gutierrez, Jaime (DeeDee) Gonzales, Jorge (Lisa) Gonzales, Jessica (Andy) Pena and Benito (Marissa) Gonzales; 25 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings Carmen Saldana, Tirso Garza, Nora LInk and Mary Ann Garza.



Janie enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, compadres and comadres. She enjoyed going to the casino and reading novels.



A special thanks to Davita Dialysis Center of Harlingen , Valley Baptist Medical Center 4th floor nurses and doctors, and Compassionate Care Hospice for providing the best care to our mom.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment of cremation remains at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Cemetery.



Funeral arrangements have entrusted to the care of Garcia and Trevino Funeral Home, 439 S. Vermont Avenue, Mercedes, TX.



We love you mom! You will greatly be missed.



