Weslaco - Janis Ramsey was born Janis Louise Ligon to Mr. & Mrs. E.W. Ligon in Weslaco, TX on November 17, 1941. Janis lived in Weslaco her entire life. Over the years, Janis was involved in numerous organizations in her beloved hometown. She served as president of the Junior Service League, Literary Review Club, and American Cancer Society
. She signed the Charter for the Weslaco Museum in 1971, was a life member of the Museum and Guild, and served as the board president during her tenure there. Janis was chairwoman of the Weslaco Main Street Program from 1997-1999 and was a Red Coat Ambassador for the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce. In 1996 she was chosen as the Weslaco Woman of the Year, an honor that was so special to her, Janis was a member of the First Christian Church in Weslaco where she served as a Sunday school teacher for many years.
Janis also participated in different groups across the Rio Grande Valley. She served on the Gladys Porter Zoo board and was a member of the Los Caminos del Rio, studying the heritage of the lower Rio Grande Valley of Texas and Mexico. She was a member of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution-Rio Grande Chapter, and Colonial Dames 17th Century as well. And for many years Janis enjoyed her time learning and worshipping in the Bible Study Fellowship International classes in McAllen.
Janis was also a talented cook. Every recipe she made was amazing and looked beautiful too. She was known to set a gorgeous table and make every occasion and holiday a special time for her family and friends to be together.
Janis was adventurous and enjoyed many wonderful trips and vacations, traveling around the world. It seems that there was hardly a place on the globe she did not visit. Sailing on the Queen Elizabeth II, riding on the Orient Express, and flying on the Concorde were just a few of her fondest memories. Janis continued her love for travel with her husband Ed. For the last 14 years, they had many adventures traveling all over the US and enjoying time spent at their beautiful home in New Mexico.
The greatest happiness in Janis' life was found in her family. Her love for her daughter Joy was unsurpassed. She was truly the greatest "joy" in Janis' world. She loved her sister Linda, and they stayed close all of her life. Janis was exceptionally proud of her grandchildren and always made time to travel to Waco to see them play sports and participate in various school and church activities. Janis was also the most devoted and thoughtful Aunt to her niece and nephews and their families. She was thankful for her husband Ed and their years together. They truly loved each other and had fun together.
A note from one of Janis' good friends seems to sum up her spirit. It reads: "I really thought she would "pull through it again" because she was always so "determined" when she set her mind to a certain goal. She could be stubborn to give it up. From things I have read in and about the Bible, Heaven is a busy, busy place. It would not be hard for me to believe that God was calling her for a special job... that she resisted more than once but He finally had the last word and has pinned wings on her back. Janis will be remembered by all her friends for all the things that she "made happen" in Weslaco.
Janis Ramsey was preceded in death by her parents Dora Faye and E.W. "Billy" Ligon. She is survived by her husband George Edward Ramsey, her daughter Joy and husband Tom Robb, Jr., her grandchildren Hunter Robb and Ashley Robb, her stepson Kenneth Ramsey and wife Tammy, her sister Linda and husband James C. Williams, her niece Melissa Beckwith, and nephews Ches Williams and Chris Williams, and her beloved pets, Dolly, Buddy, and Bella.
Janis will be remembered and celebrated at a memorial service on Saturday, October 17th, 10am, at First Christian Church in Donna 317 S. Main St. by Rev. Chris Voss. Memorials may be made to the Aurora House, 2646 W. 18th St, Weslaco, TX 78596 or Weslaco Museum 500 S. Texas Blvd. Weslaco, TX 78596.