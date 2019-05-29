|
|
McAllen, TX - Jason Franco Garcia, 21, went to be with Our Lord May 25, 2019. He was born in McAllen, Texas on January 22, 1998.
Jason is survived by his parents, Alisia Salinas Barrera, Juan "Johnny" Roberto Barrera and Juan Jose Garcia; siblings, Ruben (Maria) Garcia, Romauldo (Araceli) Salinas, Franco "Francito" Hector Garcia, Isaiah Javier Ezequiel Barrera; nephews, Ruben Andrew Alexis Garcia, Israel Jacob Garcia, Nathan Garcia; nieces, Giana Lopez, Annabel Salinas; the love of his life, Lizbeth Rodriguez; Juan Roberto Barrera's children; and numerous extended family and friends.
The visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2:00pm - 3:00am at Funeraria Del Angel Chapel of Remembrance.
The funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 10:00am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 620 N Dunlap Ave, Mission, TX 78572. Interment to follow at Valley Memorial Gardens.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel, 3611 Taylor Rd, Mission, TX 78573.
Published in The Monitor on May 29, 2019