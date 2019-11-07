|
|
Edinburg - Javier Alejos, 55, went home to our Lord Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Solara Specialty Hospital of McAllen.
Born in Edinburg, he was a lifetime resident and a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Javier was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He worked for many years at his family-owned restaurant, Hamburger King and was a musician that played the bass. His charming charisma is going to be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Alejos is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Janie Alejos; two sons, Michael Alejos, Javier Alejos, Jr.; his parents, Jose Enrique Alejos, Maria Belen Alejos; two siblings, Jose Enrique Alejos, Jr. and Belen Sidders.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary today, November 7, 2019, at Memorial Funeral Home, 208 E. Canton in Edinburg. Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Edinburg. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park in Edinburg.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home of Edinburg.
Published in The Monitor on Nov. 7, 2019