McAllen - Dr. Javier "Javi" Andres Saenz II, 33, entered eternal rest on December 31, 2019. Javi was born on July 2, 1986 in McAllen, Texas to Dr. Javier Andres Saenz and Evelia Saenz Solis. Javi was the second of three children born to Javier and Evelia. Javi was raised in McAllen and enjoyed spending time playing sports with the Boys and Girls Club and hunting with his father, brother and cousins. He was an avid gamer and video game enthusiast. He also enjoyed building things and was a self-taught computer techie. Javi graduated from McAllen High School in 2005. He was very active in high school, participating in golf and was a member of the first varsity wrestling team at McHi.
Javi went on to earn his Doctor of Pharmacy Degree at The Irma Lerma Rangel College of Pharmacy of The Texas A&M Health Science Center in 2015. While there, Javi served as the Pharmacy Student Council President. Between his role as Class Representative and Student Council President, Javi would work with almost every professor and administrator at the Pharmacy School. He found his role as Class Representative to be the most work intensive and rewarding role he played at the Pharmacy School. In addition to Class Representative and President of the Pharmacy Student Council, he served as a member of multiple organizations including Phi Delta Chi, APhA-ASP Project Shine as Co-Chair, Phi Lambda Sigma and the Professional Review Committee. He also had the opportunity to share his professional experience with the community at the inaugural town hall meeting in McAllen, Texas.
After Pharmacy School, Javi returned to McAllen to practice his profession alongside his family at Saenz Medical Pharmacy. Javi also continued to serve his community by teaching at the local University and participating in local health fairs.
Javi was a gentle soul who loved animals and had a caring and compassionate heart. Javi enjoyed being a homeowner and took pride working on projects at his new home with his fiancee, Leah, and their two cats, Gigi and Uma. Javi was passionate about exploring new lands all over the world and traveled extensively. His many destinations included the Caribbean Islands, Brazil, Spain, France, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Cambodia, Thailand, Mexico and Croatia. He also enjoyed spending time with his loved ones at South Padre Island and Las Vegas. Javi enjoyed photography, cooking, watching movies, concerts and TV shows. Javi's priorities in life were always the people he cared about. Javi cherished helping people and making sure that his loved ones were as happy as possible. Javi was a loyal partner, son, grandson, nephew, brother, uncle, friend and employee. He loved profoundly and wholeheartedly. Javi's presence filled the room with so much joy from his beautiful smile, sense of humor and contagious laugh.
Left to cherish Javi's memory are his beloved fiancee Leah Marie Wise, his maternal grandmother Maria Dominguez, his mother Evelia Saenz Solis (Ricardo), his father Dr. Javier Andres Saenz (Alicia), his sisters Monica Nicole Saenz (Andres), Julissa Saenz and Lisa Olgin (Albert), his brothers Dr. Nicholas Henry Saenz, Gabriel Saenz, Rene Villareal, Daniel Villareal, Ricky Solis, his treasured niece Emma Evelia Perez, and a large extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Javi was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Julio and Jesusa Saenz and his maternal grandfather Enrique "Henry" Lugo Dominguez.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with a 7 p.m. rosary, on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, 311 E. Expressway 83, San Juan, Texas. Funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2209 Kendlewood Ave., McAllen, Texas. Interment will follow at El Arroyo Cemetery in Rio Grande City, Texas.
Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.
Published in The Monitor on Jan. 3, 2020