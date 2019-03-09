|
PHARR - Javier Barraza Jr., 32, left to be with the Lord on March 4, 2019 in Oklahoma. He was born to Javier Barraza and Margaret L. Estrada on November 25, 1986 in San Juan, Texas. He is now reunited with his father, Javier Barraza and grandmother, Antonia Estrada who have preceded him in death. Left to cherish his memory are his parents: Margaret & Ray Estrada; children: Alayna Barraza, Audrey, Baby Barraza; siblings: Adrian (Salma) Garcia, Michael (Sabina) Ray Garcia, Jennifer (David) Abrego; grandparents: Gonzalo Estrada Jr.; aunts and uncles: Janie Bonilla, Diana Gamboa, Bertha Molina, Gonzalo Estrada III, Robert Estrada, Javier Estrada and Jesse Estrada. Family will receive friends Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 4 pm to 10 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm and a rosary recited at 7:00 pm at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Funeral service will be held at 10 am, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr. Interment will follow at La Piedad Cemetery in McAllen. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Funeraria del Angel Palm Valley in Pharr.
Published in The Monitor on Mar. 9, 2019