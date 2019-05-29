Pharr - Javier DeLeon, age 64, born May 9, 1955 in Weslaco, Texas, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 24, 2019, at Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, Texas.



He is preceded in death by his parents Jose Trinidad and Nelda Cano DeLeon; and brother Jose Manuel DeLeon.



Mr. DeLeon is survived by his wife, Rebecca DeLeon; two sons, Antonio (Maria Francisca) Pena III, Michael A. Pena; four daughters, Delilah (Roberto) Alviar, Hope Beltran, MonaLisa (Phillip) Oaks, Penny (Homero) Meza; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 7 siblings; Jose Trinidad (Maria) DeLeon, Jorge Luis DeLeon, Juan Angel (Gloria) DeLeon, Juana Maria (Martin) Zamora, Juan Antonio (Zulema) DeLeon, Judith Medea (Amalio) Munoz, Joaquin Roy DeLeon.



Javier "Tiny" DeLeon lived a full and happy life. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1975 - 1979 as a Cannon crewmember in a Field Artillery Unit responsible for loading, firing, various munitions, including high explosive utility rounds, rifles, machine guns, grenades and rocket launchers in offensive and defensive operations. He received badges in Expert (Rifle) and Sharpshooter (Grenade). He was a member of the Catholic War Veterans Post 1065 in Mission, Texas. He actively participated in numerous honor guard funeral services, parades, Veterans Day activities, Catholic War Veterans and Military special events. He retired from the City of Pharr after 25 years of service in 2004.



Javier enjoyed dancing with the love of his life, riding his Harley with his brothers, taking annual vacations with his family, attending family gatherings, gardening and planting trees, hunting trips with his son in law, playing roulette in casinos, watching football, playing bingo, and bowling. Javier was loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.



Graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission. Military honors will be conducted by Catholic War Veterans Post 1065 of Mission.



Funeral Services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan, TX. Published in The Monitor on May 29, 2019