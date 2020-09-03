Donna - Javier H. Gonzalez, 76, entered eternal rest Monday, August 31, 2020, at his residence in Donna.He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Santos Gonzalez.Javier is survived by his wife of 48 years, Carmen M. Gonzalez; four children, Javier Gonzalez Jr., Aida Gonzalez, Anna Gonzalez, and Albert (Amy) Gonzalez; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Santos Cruz Gonzalez; a brother, Juan Gonzalez; and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., with a 6 p.m. rosary today, September 3, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan. Graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at St. Joseph Cemetery in Alamo.Funeral services are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home in San Juan.